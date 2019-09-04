Women Empowerment Centre inaugurated at Sira-e-Kharbooza

UrduPoint.com
Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi on Wednesday inaugurated another Women Empowerment Centre here at Sira-e-Kharbooza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi on Wednesday inaugurated another Women Empowerment Centre here at Sira-e-Kharbooza.

Chairman Standing Committee of National Assembly for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Asad Umar was also present among the renowned socio-political figures of the area, said a press release.

Addressing the ceremony the Managing Director said that country's prosperity and uplift was directly related to women's participation in different spheres of life and PBM was taking tangible measures for empowering women.

He said that with its 157 WECs across the country, PBM was enabling women towards an honorable life in the society.

Presently, 12,372 trainees were getting training in these centres and 209,796 trainees have been passed out since inception.

He informed that these centers were now in the phase of up-gradation and to equip the women with information and communication skills, modern computer labs were also being established in each center.

Chairman Standing Committee Asad Umer in his speech acknowledged the poor friendly initiatives of PBM.

He also expressed his gratitude for opening WEC to accommodate poor women of the area.

