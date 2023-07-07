Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Advocacy Research Training and Services Arts Foundation in Mirpurkhas District in collaboration with Oxfam Pakistan and SPO under the Women Voice and Leadership Pakistan project by providing their services to raise the voice and leadership of women.

In this regard, the Arts Foundation tries to promote the leadership skills of women and girls involved in the process of social change.

Under this project, the Arts Foundation last year organized various nationalities with leadership skills living in different areas of Mirpurkhas, and has formed a group of women and girls from interfaith communities called Champions of Change to conduct a two-day training workshop at a local hotel hall on July 6-5-2023.

In which champions for change, women and girls received formal training for women and girls as change ambassadors, women's rights, and women and girls' advocates, training and learning about gender-based laws.

Violence and its types and leadership skills were taught to plan and implement community awareness clinics with women and girls at the village level, said Saira Falak program manager of the Arts Foundation.

At the closing ceremony of the training workshop, the guests were Afroz Chauhan, Women DSP, Fauzia Nasir, In-charge Inspector, Women and Child Protection Cell, Mirpurkhas, Shaukat Ali Rahimon, Ex-President District Bar Association, Mirpurkhas, Raza Khoso, Deputy Director, Information Department, Zareen Chauhan, Engineer WAPDA, NaeemMir Bahr WHO, Syed Bakhtiar Shah gave certificates to the girls who completed the training.

DSP Afroz Chauhan and former president District Bar Association Shaukat Ali Rahimon said that the champions of Change Women and Girls said that it is a great pleasure to meet the champions of Change Girls, we are with you every step of the way.

You come forward and create awareness in the village. We are with you at every step regarding women's rights and laws.

They added that no matter how big the journey and success, it starts from the first week.