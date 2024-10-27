Women empowerment essential for sustainable growth : Iftikhar Ali Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Former SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik

has said that women's participation in the workforce remains underutilized in

South Asia, where social norms, inadequate support systems, and limited access

to education and training prevent the majority from contributing economically.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, an octogenarian trade leader of South

Asia said by addressing these barriers, the region could potentially boost its

GDP significantly.

He said gender parity in employment could increase productivity, reduce poverty,

and lead to better outcomes in health and education, ultimately contributing to more

resilient societies. Providing women with equal access to opportunities and ensuring

policies that support work-life balance, parental leave, and safe work environments

could create an environment where both men and women thrive in the workforce.

By advancing in both these areas, South Asia could create a more inclusive and

prosperous economy.

Empowering women economically and fostering international

trade and investment pave the way for sustainable growth, improved living standards,

and progress toward regional development goals. With focused reforms, the region

could unlock tremendous growth, benefiting not just economies but entire communities,

he added.

Iftikhar Malik said at the same time, opening further to global trade and investment

offers South Asia substantial opportunities for growth. Increasing openness not only

attracts foreign direct investment (FDI), which brings capital and technology, but also

encourages domestic industries to become more competitive. He said through trade

liberalization, countries can tap into global markets and enhancing their economic

dynamism. Integrating with the global economy supports innovation and raises

productivity, as companies adapt to international standards and practices, he added.