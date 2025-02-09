Women Empowerment Expo showcases local talent, entrepreneurship

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) In connection with efforts to uplift skilled women, the Women Empowerment Expo was held in Khanewal, featuring 54 vibrant stalls displaying handmade crafts, paintings, jewellery, pottery, books, and local delicacies.

The event provided home-based workers with a valuable platform to showcase their talent and expand their reach.

Commissioner Multan Aamir Kareem Khan inaugurated the expo, organised in collaboration with the district administration and the Women Chamber of Commerce. Distinguished attendees included Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Sumbal Javed, along with Women Chamber of Commerce President Saadia Ali, Senior Vice President Dr. Nazish Faisal, and Vice President Dr. Nuzhat Qaiser.

Addressing the audience, Commissioner Aamir Kareem reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment, under the leadership of the chief minister, to empowering skilled women and fostering economic growth.

He said that the expo served as a gateway for home-based entrepreneurs to introduce their products to a wider market.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman lauded the initiative, stating that it highlights the immense talent and creativity of Khanewal’s women. She assured that the district administration, in partnership with the private sector and the Women Chamber of Commerce, will continue organizing similar events to support women entrepreneurs.

The event concluded with a shield distribution ceremony, where the commissioner and deputy commissioner honoured the efforts of the organisers, marking a successful celebration of women’s talent and enterprise.

