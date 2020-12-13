Women empowerment, gender base equality vital for healthier society: Speakers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Women empowerment and gender base equality vital for establishment of a healthier society by using Ping Pong (Table Tennis) because sports is only field where girls forget that they are locked behind the bars of community restrictions.

This was a theme of the Sports Clinic organized by Absar Welfare Foundation and Youth Empowering Ancillary Services (YEAS), which is working specially to empower girls, disables and Gender Based Violence Victims by using Table Tennis as a tool.

The Mega Sports Clinic by Mian Absar Ali, the young and energetic table tennis coach, named as "SHUTTER THE SILENCE, STOP THE VIOLENCE" which was totally on theme of International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women.

Absar Welfare Foundation supported by the U.S Embassy Pakistan, Right to Play and Women Win. In this event about 40 girls took part, which includes table tennis fun games with life message, modified table tennis games (mega round the table, transfer the ball, top the table, table cricket and many more).

Right to Play donated (04) table tennis table, 500 balls and 80 rackets and the same were distributed among the participants, specially girls in different schools and disable rehabilitation centers. Event also includes a psychology session with help of Miss. NAINA Samson to make girls mentally stronger and healthy because sports is the only field where girls forget that they are locked behind the bars of community restrictions.

"We teach them skills as well as life skills to reform their lives in violence free environment," said Mian Absar Ali while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said the day-long activism aimed at to impart skills and train them and make them national and state level Champions.

Absar Welfare Foundation have reached more than 2500 audience since 2017, he informed.

Naina Samson said that equity leads to equality. Achieving gender equality requires women's empowerment to ensure that decision-making at private and public levels, and access to resources are no longer weighted in men's favour, so that both women and men can fully participate as equal partners in productive and reproductive life.

She said gender equality prevents violence against women and girls. "It's essential for economic prosperity," she informed. Societies that value women and men as equal are safer and healthier because gender equality is a human right, Miss Naina told the gathering.

Speaking as master trainer, Iqra Rehman, a promising international table tennis player, said that gender equality prevents violence against women and girls and gender inequality is a root cause of violence against women.

She said gender equality is good for the economy and every day that we fail to deliver gender equality, we pay the price and gender equality makes our communities safer and healthier.

Mian Absar Ali, the head of Absar Welfare Foundation, highlighted the aim and objective of holding the Sports Clinic and invited the girls and boys for their thorough participation. He also lauded U.S Embassy Pakistan, Right to Play, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Additional Secretary Sports KP Junaid Khan, Mrs. Sana, Senior Sports Journalist and President Sports Writers Association KP Ijaz Ahmad Khan, ITTF Foundation, and International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for supporting in holding this incredible Sports Clinic.