UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Empowerment Govt's Foremost Priority: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:17 PM

Women empowerment govt's foremost priority: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said women were a vital component of the society and their empowerment was the foremost priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said women were a vital component of the society and their empowerment was the foremost priority of the government.

During his meeting with them at his chamber at the Parliament House, the prime minister lauded the positive and overwhelming participation of the female Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) during the budget session, a Prime Minister (PM) Office statement said.

Among the parliamentarians who met the prime minister included Rukhsana Naveed, Shanila Ruth, Dr Seemi Bukhari, Rubina Jamil, Fauzia Bahram, Javeria Zafar Aheer, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Sobia Kamal, Nusrat Wahid, Ghazala Saifi, Asma Qadir, Saima Qadir, Nuzhat Pathan, Zile Huma, Shaheen Naz Saifullah and Saira Bano.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also attended the meeting.

The prime minister urged the female parliamentarians to play a more vibrant role to highlight in the National Assembly the national issues particularly those faced by the women and poor people besides striving for their resolution.

The female member of lower house of parliament lauded the prime minister and his economic team for presenting a balanced annual budget amid difficult circumstances and also congratulated over its passage by the parliament.

They also expressed their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister Poor Parliament Budget Firdous Ashiq Awan Chamber Women Government

Recent Stories

Mother-daughter killed over witchcraft allegation ..

11 minutes ago

Probes show Russia staged Skripal attack from Lond ..

11 minutes ago

Swiss police fire water cannon, stun grenades at C ..

13 minutes ago

Deadly Philippine bombing likely a suicide attack: ..

13 minutes ago

Secretary aviation for making "Radio to Makkah" in ..

13 minutes ago

Govt to launch crackdown on money laundering by pl ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.