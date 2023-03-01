Women empowerment interlinked with their economic independence; says NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday said women were part and parcel for socio-economic development of the country.

He said the constitution guaranteed the provision of all fundamental rights to each Pakistani woman.

He also said women-inclusive economic policies would ensure women's empowerment in the country.

He expressed these views during his meeting with United Nations Women's Country Representative Sharmeela Rasool in Parliament House.

Ashraf also stressed the need to provide education, health and economic opportunities to all women.

He said CNIC was the basic right of identity and he would meet the chairman of NADRA to eliminate all hurdles for issuing CNIC for women, especially those who belonged to far-flung areas.

Member of National Assembly Wajiha Qamar was also present in the meeting.

She said Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) was playing an important role in ensuring women-friendly legislation.

She also said the WPC would issue a consensus-based Manifesto for ensuring the provision of basic fundamental rights to all women.

The UN Women's country representative appreciated the NA speaker's vision for ensuring women-inclusive policies.

She also appreciated the role played by WPC for ensuring women-friendly legislation.

She said the UN in Pakistan would keep on supporting Pakistani women specifically in the domain of employment and economic independence.