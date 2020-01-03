Women empowerment key to ensure gender equality

Senators here on Friday discussed the Annual Report of the National Commission on the Status of Women for the year 2017 and stressed for women empowerment to ensure gender equality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Senators here on Friday discussed the Annual Report of the National Commission on the Status of Women for the year 2017 and stressed for women empowerment to ensure gender equality.

They said change in mindset was crucial for true social, economic and political empowerment and development of women.

Taking part in debate, PML-F Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah said every possible support should be ensured for the promotion of women led business enterprises in the country.

He said the government should support potential women entrepreneurs and start-ups.

PTI Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani also demanded to empower women for development and ending discrimination against them.

Senators Kalsoom Peveen and Usman Khan Kakar said the mindset against women was needed to be changed.

Senator Usman Kakar said women were not inherited their due share in properties and they became victims on the name of honor killings.

He said exploitation against women should be stopped and discrimination against them should be ended.

ANP Senator Sitara Ayaz said the Annual Report of 2017 was being discussed in 2020 and demanded immediate report on reported crimes against Orphan Girls at Darul Aman in Lahore.

PPPP Senator Sassui Palijo said all the provinces had made so many legislations regarding the forced marriages.

She said Sindh province had made record legislation as the PPP was a progressive party and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's services for women right would always be remembered.

The Senator said Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was acknowledged on international level which supported the women of the country and its credit went to PPPP. She urged the government to include the 800,000 women whose name had been excluded from the program.

Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum said women were an important segment of the country according to the latest census and their empowerment should be ensured.

He said it was right of everybody to criticize the commission but positive suggestions should also be given by the legislators for its betterment.

The lawmaker suggested the political parties sitting at treasury and opposition benches to increase the women quota from 5 percent to 10 percent for contesting general election.

Abdul Qayyum said that efforts should also be made to protect the right of women which belonged to minorities.

MQM Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif offered to establish a legal team to contest case of a boy who was reportedly abused in Mansehra few days back.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on January 4, 2020 at 1500 hours.