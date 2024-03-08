Open Menu

Women Empowerment Key To Progressive, Inclusive Society: Munaza Goindi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Prominent writer, journalist, radio broadcaster and social activities Munaza Anwar Goindi on Friday said that a progressive and inclusive society is not possible without empowering women in every sector of life.

Talking to APP in connection with ‘International Women Day’ here, she said it was the responsibility of everybody to ensure a conducive environment for girls and women to provide proper education and training, enabling them to live a life with dignity and respect.

She said that the organizations like Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry,Aurat Foundation and Punjab Human Right Commission had empowered a large number of women by providing skills and training in various fields.

She said women comprised half of the total population of the country and their participation was very important to ensuring the economic development of the country.

She pointed out that the women’s literacy rate in the country was much lower as compared to the men.

"islam had taught women to have equal opportunities to work shoulder to shoulder with men",she concluded.

