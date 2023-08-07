Open Menu

Women Empowerment: Key To Socio-economic Stability Says Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 08:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Mondsy said that imagining development without women inclusion in every segment of society is impossible.

He expressed these views while addressing "The Women Parliamentarians in Strengthening Democracy " at National Press Club organized by Women Parliamentary Caucus.

Paying tribute to contribution of women Parliamentarians, he said that our women have potential to change the fate of country. He expressed gratitude that Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhuttoo was his political mentor. He also said that the role of media is crucial to further the cause of democracy in Pakistan.

Secretary WPC Shahida Rehmani appreciated the cooperation extended by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf for proactive WPC. She said that the prominent achievements of WPC in such a short time includes: prioritizing gender budgeting and furthering women friendly legislation.

Mehnaz Akbar Aziz Convener 1st Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights also briefed the participants regarding achievements of PCCR.

Afzal Butt President PFUJ said that PFUJ has given equal status to women journalist and women media representatives.

The event was attended by women parliamentarians and prominent women journalists from across the country.

