Women empowerment link to education: Khalid Mqbool

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Former Governor Punjab and Chairman board of Management of Institute of Public Health (IPH) Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool has said that without providing educational opportunities, skills and empowerment to the women, their health as well as social problems could not be resolved.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar on Breast Cancer organized by IPH, here on Tuesday. He said that if the women/girls disclose about the disease to their family, they often face negative response and discriminatory attitude from their parents or in-laws, adding that Breast cancer spreading fast in our country and on average 90,000 new cases and 40,000 deaths occurred annually in Pakistan.

Khalid Maqbool said that despite all resources and a best health infrastructure, health issues have become a big challenge even for developed countries.

He said that lack of information/awareness, limited financial resources, health and disease control was a big issue in Pakistan, adding that basic health units and schools infrastructure was available at village level but very few doctors and teachers ready to perform their duties in those facilities.

He said that without strengthening the Primary health sector, health standards of people could not be improved, adding that counseling of people was also essential besides providing treatment to them. He urged on the IPH that awareness seminars on breast cancer should also be arranged in female educational institutions.

While addressing the seminar ex-principal Fatima Jinnah Medical College, Prof Dr Abdul Majeed Chaudhry said that a number of breast cancer patients leave their treatment after operations due to which this curable disease convert into a life threatening disease.

He said that poverty, lack of awareness, insufficient health facilities and socioeconomic problems of Pakistani women were the few basic reasons of spreading breast cancer.

Prof Dr Rubina Suhail of SIMS, said that Oral contraceptive medicines have no role in breast cancer spread.

She advised women should go through mammography test at least once in year to assess their health and early diagnosis of any breast related complaint.

She said that such mothers who avoid breast feeding to their child were more vulnerable to this disease.

Dr. Tahir Asghar pathologist was of the view that breast cancer was spreading in Pakistan like hypertension and diabetes and besides older women, young girls were also becoming victims of this disease.

He stressed that awareness campaign at mass level against the disease was the need of hours.

He observed that a significant social change could be seen in the society that we could now talk about breast cancer publicly whereas few years back discussion on this topic was very difficult. CEO Pink Ribbon Initiatives Pakistan Umer Aftab also addressed the seminar and said that Pink Ribbon was going to establish Breast Cancer Hospital in Lahore soon.