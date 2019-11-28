UrduPoint.com
Women Empowerment Must Be Cornerstone Of Economic Agenda: Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Chief

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that women empowerment should be cornerstone of government's economic agenda for a sustainable development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that women empowerment should be cornerstone of government's economic agenda for a sustainable development.

He was speaking at a seminar on "Ease of Doing business (EODB) for Women", organised by the Standing Committee on EODB for Women, at the LCCI.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, convener of the committee Faiza Amjad, Sadia Rana, Wahab Younas and other experts also spoke on the occasion.

Irfan Sheikh said that the importance of female entrepreneurs for economic development was widely recognised in the developed countries but they were lagging behind in terms of the number of female owned businesses and their access to economic resources.

He mentioned that role of women entrepreneurs has become more crucial with the passage of time as they were now well over half of the population, adding that 'Our women entrepreneurs have great potential and they could go a long way in transforming the economy of Pakistan.

The LCCI president said: "Our women entrepreneurs could greatly help us in achieving better results for improving Pakistan's ranking of EODB." He said that women constitute more than half of our population and there was a dire need to encourage them to join mainstream economy.

Convener of the Standing Committee on Ease of Doing Business for Women Faiza Amjad said that the LCCI has always supported and facilitated women empowerment. She said that there should be strong linkages between institutes working for women empowerment in Pakistan. She also shed light on the roadmap for the standing committee and discussed plan to achieve the targets.

