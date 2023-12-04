Open Menu

Women Empowerment Must For Country's Development: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Women empowerment must for country's development: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday emphasized that islam has bestowed upon women dignity, protection, and all rights and the status given to them by Islam is unparalleled.

He said this in a two-day international conference organized by Shaheed Benazir Women University Peshawar under the supervision of the Border Rural Support Program aimed at empowering women.

In the inaugural session of the conference, held on the first day, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali distributed electronic tablets among Afghan female students and highlighted the importance of technology in women's education.

He also inspected the products crafted by Pakistani and Afghan women and lauded their creative abilities and business interests.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Ghulam Ali urged the participants not to view degrees solely as a means to employment, emphasizing the need to create opportunities for both men and women in business and trade.

He advocated for providing economic and social autonomy to women, stating that the progress of society is contingent upon empowering women.

The governor underscored the importance of changing societal perspectives towards women, urging for respectful treatment in all aspects of life.

He encouraged women to actively participate in businesses alongside their husbands, parents, and brothers, stressing the need for collaboration and support.

Governor Ali expressed the need for training women in the jewellery industry, focusing on gemstone polishing and cutting skills.

Highlighting the potential of the gemstone market, especially in the jewellery sector, he suggested that skilled women can contribute significantly to the business.

Governor Ali called upon financial aid institutions to provide special scholarships for female students in educational fields.

He announced plans for a joint Pakistan-Afghan Expo, aiming to provide business opportunities and facilities for Pakistani and Afghan women.

In conclusion, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali reaffirmed his commitment to women's empowerment, stating that it is essential for the economic and social progress of society.

APP/ash

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Martyrs Shaheed Business Education Progress Ghulam Ali Border Women Market All Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Actress Kiran Ashfaq ties knot with PPP leader Ham ..

Actress Kiran Ashfaq ties knot with PPP leader Hamza Ali Chaudhary

14 minutes ago
 Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to ..

Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to make the country suffer diplo ..

51 minutes ago
 The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Ec ..

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Economic Performance in 2023

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

3 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

4 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

6 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

6 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan