PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday emphasized that islam has bestowed upon women dignity, protection, and all rights and the status given to them by Islam is unparalleled.

He said this in a two-day international conference organized by Shaheed Benazir Women University Peshawar under the supervision of the Border Rural Support Program aimed at empowering women.

In the inaugural session of the conference, held on the first day, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali distributed electronic tablets among Afghan female students and highlighted the importance of technology in women's education.

He also inspected the products crafted by Pakistani and Afghan women and lauded their creative abilities and business interests.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Ghulam Ali urged the participants not to view degrees solely as a means to employment, emphasizing the need to create opportunities for both men and women in business and trade.

He advocated for providing economic and social autonomy to women, stating that the progress of society is contingent upon empowering women.

The governor underscored the importance of changing societal perspectives towards women, urging for respectful treatment in all aspects of life.

He encouraged women to actively participate in businesses alongside their husbands, parents, and brothers, stressing the need for collaboration and support.

Governor Ali expressed the need for training women in the jewellery industry, focusing on gemstone polishing and cutting skills.

Highlighting the potential of the gemstone market, especially in the jewellery sector, he suggested that skilled women can contribute significantly to the business.

Governor Ali called upon financial aid institutions to provide special scholarships for female students in educational fields.

He announced plans for a joint Pakistan-Afghan Expo, aiming to provide business opportunities and facilities for Pakistani and Afghan women.

In conclusion, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali reaffirmed his commitment to women's empowerment, stating that it is essential for the economic and social progress of society.

APP/ash