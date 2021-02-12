Women empowerment must to develop country: Speakers

Speakers at a seminar at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore emphasized the need of empowering women by providing them equal opportunities in science and technology so that they can polish themselves academically, socially and professionally and play role in the development of Pakistan

The seminar was organised by the Ravian Forensic Society and Dunnicliff Chemical Society to celebrate the International Day of Women's Role in Science and Technology.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar which was addressed by Dr. Farhat Yasmin from University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, Dr. Sammia Shahid from University of Management and Technology, Lahore and Dr. Shaghraf from Curtin University Australia.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Zaidi emphasized the need and importance of role of women and girls in the prosperity and development of the country.

He encouraged the female students of GCU play active role in student societies.

Dr. Farhat Yasmin, Tech-Women Fellow 2019, highlighted the importance of being women in a society. She encouraged the young female students to set their goals and aim for the stars.

Dr. Sammia Shahid, Dean Research at UMT Lahore shared her lifelong struggle and dedication to stand out in the field of sciences. She enlightened the students with the percentage of women scientist and researchers working in the world, and asked the young female Ravians to participate more and make the most of their opportunities present in their institution.

Dr. Shaghraf emphasized on setting goals, strategize before implementing, and making your own way out of every situation.

Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir said that there is nothing a woman can't achieve if she has potential.