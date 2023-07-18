Women empowerment must to development: governor Punjab

Country Head Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom Birgit Lamm called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed measures for women empowerment and matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Country Head Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom Birgit Lamm called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed measures for women empowerment and matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Head of Programs and Administration Muhammad Anwar was also present during the meeting.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said it is impossible to achieve the development goals of any country without empowering women, adding that the government is providing equal opportunities to women.

He said Pakistani women are talented and their significant representation in various fields is a practical proof of this.

The Governor Punjab said a special quota has been fixed for women in the Prime Minister's Youth Loan Program, adding that the program will help empowering women in the country, including the backward areas of Sindh and Punjab.

He said Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has also a separate section for empowering women by helping them to start different businesses. The Governor Punjab also appreciated the training program for the Pakistani parliamentarians by the organization.

Birgit Lamm, Country head Frederic Naumann Foundation for Freedom, said that training programs will be started in collaboration with various related organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce, to empower women.

She said Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the East, is revered in Germany and a road in Heidelberg, Germany is named after him 'Iqbal-Ufer' to pay tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal.