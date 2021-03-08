(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Transport Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali on Monday said that incumbent government was taking all possible measures to ensure provision of rights to women in Balcohistan.

Talking to APP on the occasion of International Woman Day, he said women were being encouraged to work in all spheres of national life, including politics saying that in today's Balochistan more girls are getting higher education and are involved in professional fields than in the past.

He said that the empowerment of women is part of the constitution of Pakistan and the government of Balochistan is committed to ensure the central role of women in all spheres of life.

Minister said that the provincial government has set special quotas for women in jobs while women have been included in the top priorities at the government level, adding that they are working impartially to formulate workable proposals for their immediate solution.

He stated that the current government has taken significant steps to protect women from discrimination under the Women Protection Act to control violence and harassment of women in the areas.