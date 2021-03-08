UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Empowerment Part Of Pakistan's Constitution: Umar Khan Jamali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Women empowerment part of Pakistan's constitution: Umar Khan Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Transport Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali on Monday said that incumbent government was taking all possible measures to ensure provision of rights to women in Balcohistan.

Talking to APP on the occasion of International Woman Day, he said women were being encouraged to work in all spheres of national life, including politics saying that in today's Balochistan more girls are getting higher education and are involved in professional fields than in the past.

He said that the empowerment of women is part of the constitution of Pakistan and the government of Balochistan is committed to ensure the central role of women in all spheres of life.

Minister said that the provincial government has set special quotas for women in jobs while women have been included in the top priorities at the government level, adding that they are working impartially to formulate workable proposals for their immediate solution.

He stated that the current government has taken significant steps to protect women from discrimination under the Women Protection Act to control violence and harassment of women in the areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Education Women All From Government Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

3 minutes ago

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

13 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

16 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

18 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on ele ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority&#039;s webinar highlights h ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.