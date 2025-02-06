Women empowerment programme at Women University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Women University Multan organised an orientation session for the Women Empowerment Mentorship Programme, under the supervision of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Pracha.

In her opening remarks, Prof. Pracha highlighted the significance of mentorship in empowering women in academia and research.

She stressed the crucial role of the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in advancing higher education in Pakistan.

The session was attended by Registrar Prof. Dr. Mamoona Khan, members of the Mentorship Program Committee (MPC), mentors, and enrolled women in WEMP. Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Dr. Malika Rani, Director Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) Dr. Kanwal Rehman, department heads, and other faculty members were also present.