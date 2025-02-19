‘Women Empowerment Ride’ held to promote self-reliance

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Department of Management Sciences at the University of Gujrat (UoG) organised a 'Women Empowerment Ride' at Hafiz Hayat Campus to encourage female students toward self-reliance through scooty and motorbike riding.

Held in collaboration with the Social Entrepreneurial Society, the event featured students riding their scooties and motorbikes across the campus, showcasing their skills as faculty members and peers cheered them on.

The ride began at Al-Farabi Block and concluded at the Vice Chancellor’s Office Block, where Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq welcomed the participants. He highlighted the significance of women’s empowerment for social progress and urged students to embrace independent mobility.

Chairperson Dr. Mirza Ashfaq Ahmad highlighted the event’s role in boosting students' confidence while educating them on traffic regulations and safe riding practices.

Personnel from Rescue 1122 Gujrat also participated, riding alongside the students to encourage and support them.