‘Women Empowerment Ride’ Held To Promote Self-reliance
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Department of Management Sciences at the University of Gujrat (UoG) organised a 'Women Empowerment Ride' at Hafiz Hayat Campus to encourage female students toward self-reliance through scooty and motorbike riding.
Held in collaboration with the Social Entrepreneurial Society, the event featured students riding their scooties and motorbikes across the campus, showcasing their skills as faculty members and peers cheered them on.
The ride began at Al-Farabi Block and concluded at the Vice Chancellor’s Office Block, where Vice Chancellor Prof.
Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq welcomed the participants. He highlighted the significance of women’s empowerment for social progress and urged students to embrace independent mobility.
Chairperson Dr. Mirza Ashfaq Ahmad highlighted the event’s role in boosting students' confidence while educating them on traffic regulations and safe riding practices.
Personnel from Rescue 1122 Gujrat also participated, riding alongside the students to encourage and support them.
Recent Stories
LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman
Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman37 seconds ago
-
Voters’ education committee meeting held in Jhol6 minutes ago
-
‘Women Empowerment Ride’ held to promote self-reliance6 minutes ago
-
Two held stealing manhole covers6 minutes ago
-
Football & volleyball tournaments from Feb 206 minutes ago
-
Fourth Int'l conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources begins at NCEG16 minutes ago
-
Promotion of literature, culture on top priority: Governor Kundi16 minutes ago
-
3 liquor suppliers, 3 illegal arms owners held16 minutes ago
-
Inspector Iram brings honour for Police, wins 2 gold medals in Fitness Challenge26 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi holds open Courts to address citizens' grievances26 minutes ago
-
25 wholesalers arrested in pre-Ramadan market crackdown26 minutes ago
-
Balochistan ministers condemn terrorist incident in Barkhan26 minutes ago