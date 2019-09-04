UrduPoint.com
Women Empowerment Top Priority Of Government: Sardar Babar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:31 PM

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musa Khail on Wednesday said present government was taking sincere measures to empower women in order to ensure welfare of them in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musa Khail on Wednesday said present government was taking sincere measures to empower women in order to ensure welfare of them in the province.

He said all available resources were being utilized to provide facilities of education to women because nation was achieved for destination of development thorough education.

Deputy Speaker shared these views while talking to Pakistatn Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Provincial leaders Malik Jahangir Kakar, Engineer Abdul Ghafoor Shairani, other leaders and speaking at progarmmes of non-governmental organizations in Marriabad Quetta as Chief guest, said press release issued here.

He said provincial government vision to empower women through provision of all basic facilities in the province.

He said all facilities would be provided to women in order to utilize their capabilities for betterment of province, adding that we could eliminate hatred, prejudice, extremism and negative ideas from society by promoting educational activities.

He said Balochistan's women had talents and skilled that they were needed to provide them with a strong platform for which Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf was being struggled in this regard.

He also distributed awards among students at the end of ceremonies.

