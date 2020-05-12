UrduPoint.com
Women Empowerment Top Priority Of Present Govt: Ghazala Saifi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi Tuesday said that women were playing a vital role in the society and their empowerment was the top priority of the present government.

Talking to APP, she said women had always played an important role in the progress and prosperity of the country, adding that women entrepreneurs together could bring a huge difference in the country.

Ghazala Saifi said that government was making efforts to create awareness among women regarding existing business opportunities.

Educated women with economic empowerment can positively impact the overall society.

She said that government in collaboration with business community would provide technical and training assistance to women entrepreneurship.

