Women Empowerment: USAID To Offer Scholarships To South Punjab Girls

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is set to provide scholarships to girls across South Punjab, with a focus on modern education, research, gender equality, and economic empowerment. This initiative was revealed during a meeting chaired by Vice ChancellorWomen University, Dr. Kalsoom Paracha and attended by USAID representative Sheraz, along with faculty members from various university departments.

Dr. Kalsoom Paracha emphasized the pivotal role of the University in instilling confidence among women in the region. She highlighted the University's mission to empower women and acknowledged the achievements of local women in research activities.

The University has adopted a contemporary curriculum to benefit its students and emphasized the importance of a student exchange program to broaden their horizons, she said.

Additionally, discussions were held regarding the Consortium Conference scheduled for 2024. USAID representative Sheraz, outlined various initiatives aimed at improving the health, education, law, agriculture and economic empowerment of women. Notable individuals present at the meeting included Dr. Shehryar Naveed, Mazhar Iqbal, Dr. Maimoona, Dr. Kanwal Rehman, and others.

