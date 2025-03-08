Women Empowerment Vital For Healthy Society
Published March 08, 2025
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Chairperson Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shamim Aftab has said that empowering women and integrating them into the national mainstream is imperative for developing a progressive society.
She said that providing equal opportunities to women in all sectors of life is crucial for country's progress.
Shamim expressed these views on the occasion of International Women's Day, observed worldwide on March 8.
She highlighted that islam grants women equal rights, dignity, and respect while strictly opposing gender discrimination and
urged for a shift in negative attitudes towards women's rights and their full inclusion in national progress.
She emphasized the necessity of advancing women in economic sectors and encouraging their participation to ensure financial stability.
She praised the political and social services of women in the country, highlighting Benazir Bhutto, Malala Yousafzai and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives for promotion of women's education, healthcare, employment, and overall welfare.
