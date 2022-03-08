Women empowerment vital for socio-economic development: UAF VC

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday that women empowerment was imperative for socio-economic development of the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday that women empowerment was imperative for socio-economic development of the country.

He was addressing the celebrations in connection with International Women's Day at Iqbal Auditorium. The UAF also took out a rally, arranged a seminar, art exhibition and inter-hostel sports gala.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that half of the population of the country consists of women.

"We cannot pave the way of development without gender mainstreaming", he said and added that the university students consist of more than 50 percent women and steps were also being taken to increase women participation at the faculty level. He said that UAF launched a bicycle programme for women a decade ago to overcome the travel difficulties of female students.

Now, "we see women on cycle/bicycle across in different areas of the city", he added.

Government College Women University Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Rubina Farooq called for increasing the participation of women in professional education. She stressed the need for women increased participation in the mainstreaming of political, social and administrative affairs.

She said that for a better society, it was necessary to ensure education to women.

MPA Firdous Rai said that ensuring women rights was one of the top priorities of the government for which all possible measures were being taken. The dream of national prosperity cannot be materialized without the development of women.

Former MPA Najma Afzal said that in order to build self-confidence, women should participate more in all fields of life. She said that development could be achieved only by providing equal opportunities to women.

Dr Attiya Awan said that an empowered and educated woman could become the best mother and raise the generation in a better way that was a guarantee of a bright future. She said the purpose of celebrating Women's Day was to pay homage to the role of women in the development of the country as well as to raise the awareness about their rights.

Dean food Nutrition and Home Sciences Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Principal Officer Dr Jalal Arif, progressive farmer Sapna Kavita, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry representativeQuratul Ain, Institute of Home Sciences Director Dr. Ayesha Riaz, Associate Professor Dr. BushraSadia, Lecturer Hira Iftikhar and others also spoke on the occasion.