Women empowerment vital to national progress; says Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that women empowerment is vital to the development of societies and national progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that women empowerment is vital to the development of societies and national progress.

Speaking during a seminar on Women Empowerment at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said, "As chancellor public sector universities, I have formed a consortium on women education and empowerment which aims to give suggestions to the government and help in formulating policies to achieve the goals of women education and empowerment." He further said public awareness campaigns will also be conducted through the consortium established on women empowerment in universities.

The Governor Punjab said the first women university - Fatima Jinnah Women's University - was established during the previous tenure of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government, adding that about 80 percent of the women universities were established during the tenures of PML-N.

He said graduates from these universities are working and contributing to the development of the country.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the media plays an important role in identifying the problems in the society, which is appreciable. He said that the media should also play a role in highlighting the positive things.

Former Chairman Red Crescent Society Dr. Saeed Elahi, General Cadre Doctors Association Pakistan President, Dr. Masood Akhtar Sheikh, former parliamentarians, social activist Musarat Misbah and a large number of women journalists were present during the ceremony.

