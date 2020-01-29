Women empowerment vital to rein in forces of terrorism: Speakers

Speakers at a workshop held here on Wednesday asserted that the empowerment of women was vital to rein in the forces of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Speakers at a workshop held here on Wednesday asserted that the empowerment of women was vital to rein in the forces of terrorism.

They also said that meaningful role of women can lead the society to a prosperous and sustainable pathway.

They were addressing a consultative workshop on "Dukhtran e Pakistan Vision" organized by Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in collaboration with Ministry of Women Development.

The workshop also passed resolution on Dukhtarn e Pakistan vision 20-21 initiated by Government of Punjab. A resolution of the narrative of Dukhtran e Pakistan prepared by IIUI's female campus was also passed on the occasion.

Chairing the opening session, Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fityana called upon young women to come forward with a passion of disseminating Islam's message of tolerance.

She criticized propaganda against islam and called to foil the bids taken through Islamophobia. The Minister added that women often being the first teachers of children can play a vital role in educating young people to value peace and not destruction.

Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Rector IIUI said that women have power to change the fate of Muslim world.

He said 16 thousand female students of IIUI will work as envoys of Paigham e Pakistan and they will be taking Islam's message of peace and harmony in every corner of world.

He urged the youth to take guidance from the Holy Quran and apply its teachings in the practical life. He also hailed Prime Minister's speech in UNGA saying that he represented every Muslim on the topic of Islamophobia.

Dr. Farkhanda Zia, Vice President, Female Campus, IIUI apprised the audience about aims and objectives of Dukhtran e Pakistan narrative.

She hoped that deliberations of the workshop will work as shield to fight terrorism and build a peaceful society.

She stressed upon women to play an active role in defeating violence and asked them to be contributors for building a harmonized and sustainable society.

Earlier, Chief Organizer of the event, The IRI DG, Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq apprised the participants about the agenda of the workshop and also elaborated the role of IRI in Paigham e Pakistan initiative.

He also discussed future plans of the narrative and vowed that IRI would continue service of society.