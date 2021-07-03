Women Engineers pledge to accelerate pace in field of Engineering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Women Engineers in a seminar on Saturday pledged to accelerate pace in the field of engineering.

A seminar of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) was organized by Women Engineer Committee at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) to create awareness among women engineers.

The PEC under their Punjab chapter has formulated the first committee to speed up the regulatory process in the field. Message of this committee is to "Let's do it together".

Incharge Electronic Engineering Department FJWU Dr. Maryam Jalal said the PEC had constituted a Women Engineering Committee (Punjab) to encourage the interest and professional challenges faced by Women Engineering working in all fields to enhance their efficiency.

Chairman PEC Engr. Javed Salim Qureshi talked about the reforms and initiatives undertaken by PEC for the betterment of the engineering community. He said that an incubation center for women Engineers and Women Engineers Club would be established in the PEC building to provide a chance to the young engineers to exchange/present ideas , and startups. The center would also provide a platform for women engineers to hold meetings with potential investors for innovative engineering solutions.

PEC's main responsibilities include the provision of facilities to women Engineers at their workplaces/educational institutions as their main agenda. It was also announced during the meeting that PEC would not provide accreditation to any new Engineering University until they provide all basic required facilities to the female Engineers.

FJWU, Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid congratulated the Women Engineer Committee for arranging their first 'Engineers meeting' in the first women university which is a landmark. She said that although women were better workers because of their multi-tasking abilities and hence it was necessary to provide them with better infrastructure to enhance their productivity. She urged for the utilization of such platforms for the betterment of the field. She highlighted the importance of industry academia linkage for capacity building. Dr. Saima assured her full support for the Women engineers and congratulated the PEC executives on the successful execution of their first meeting at FJWU.