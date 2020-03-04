UrduPoint.com
Women Enjoy Equal Rights In Country: Provincial Minister For Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:48 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana has said women in Pakistan enjoy equal rights and opportunities in all sectors.

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day Job Fair & Industrial Expo, which started at the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq presided over the ceremony while MPA Firdous Rai, Rector The University of Faisalabad (TUF) Prof Dr Shaukat Pervez, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) Quratul Ain, Deputy Manager State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Muhammad Akbar, Director Higher Education Commission Dr Baqir Hussain, faculty and large number of students were also present.

The minister said that the Constitution of Pakistan provided equal rights to women.

She said that there was no room for gender-base discrimination in our society.

Later, the minister opened the expo by cutting ribbon and took round of various stalls.

Earlier, the GCWUF vice-chancellor presented welcome address and highlighted the objectives of Job Fair & Industrial Expo and other university programs.

Women Development Department Punjab, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Pakistan, Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Agri-Tours, Global Shapers Community Faisalabad, Corporate General Solution PVT Limited, Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management, Department of Zoology, City Emporium, Department of Physics, Traffic Police and others set up their stalls in the expo.

