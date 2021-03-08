'Women enjoying equal opportunities for progress'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Women are enjoying equal opportunities for progress in Pakistan which clearly indicates that the government is fully protecting females' rights at all levels.

This was stated by Deputy District Officer (DDO) Population Welfare Madam Tayyabah Azam while addressing a seminar held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights' Center for Women (BBHRCW) to mark the International Women Day.

She said the government had allocated special quota for females in every department while various projects had been initiated to empower female community in Pakistan.

She said the Women Protection Act of Punjab Government was a guarantee to protection of the rights of females. Therefore, women should come forward without any hesitation and play a dynamic role in national progress and prosperity, she added.

Manager BBHRCW Miss Kanwal Shehzadi, Social Welfare Officer Sanam Zahra, mother of MPA Shakeel Shahid and other women were also present on the occasion.