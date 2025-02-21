Women entrepreneurs’ business idea exhibition held at SWCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) An exhibition showcasing business ideas for women was held at the Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) office, on Friday.

The event was attended by SWCCI President Shammim Aftab, Senior Vice President Sumaira Hurraira, Vice President Adila Aslam, former Vice President Tanzila Fayaz, Sadia Khan, newly elected executive members, and representatives from Sanatzaar, TEVTA, and various other organisations.

The exhibition received widespread appreciation from women in the business community, who lauded the organizers for their efforts in creating a platform to support aspiring female entrepreneurs.

President SWCCI Shammim Aftab highlighted the organisation’s commitment to fostering collaboration and empowering women eager to start their own businesses. She said that such initiatives play a crucial role in uniting diverse groups and promoting economic opportunities for women.