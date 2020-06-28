UrduPoint.com
Women Entrepreneurs Demands Opening Of Beauty Salons

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Women entrepreneurs demands opening of beauty salons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Entrepreneurs (KPWE), Asya Jehageer Khan has demanded of concerned authorities to grant working permission to beauty salon keeping in view problems of women workers in corona pandemic.

In a statement issued here Sunday Asya Jehangeer said that beauty salons should be allowed to work under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as large numbers of women are earning bread and butter from this sector.

She said that women workforce of KP that faced economic downfall due to militancy are now facing a new quagmire after spread of corona. He said that government should take steps for the facilitation of women entrepreneurs and allow them to work under SOPs.

She also demanded a relief in rent and utility bills and said that it would help women to continue their business in this difficult situation.

