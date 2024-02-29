SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI), in collaboration with Sargodha University, will hold an unprecedented exhibition for women entrepreneurs on March 1 for promoting their businesses.

According to SWCCI Media Coordinator Madam Saira, the landmark event would be the first occasion in which a large-scale platform would be provided in Sargodha for female business owners to showcase their ventures.

The initiative not only highlights the growing importance of women in the business sector but also fosters an environment of support and encouragement for their entrepreneurial endeavors, she added.