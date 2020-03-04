Women entrepreneurs must share their success stories to inspire and sensitize young females; ex-President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry

Women entrepreneurs must share their success stories in order to inspire and sensitize young females to start their own businesses instead of seeking jobs, said Mian Muhammad Idrees, former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

He was addressing a "Women Day" function which was marked to celebrate the election of Mrs. Qurat-ul-Ain, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI), as "Senator to Pakistan" of World business Forum, an affiliate of G20.

He appreciated the establishment of FWCCI and termed it a major step towards empowerment of female entrepreneurs. He said that islam is a complete code of life which gives top priority to the females whereas in Europe, women are being exploited by projecting their inherent weaknesses.

He said that no one can deny the importance of women to give a quick start to the national economy. He said that women are 52% of our population whereas they are facing multiple economic problems and we must make conscious efforts for their mainstreaming to accelerate economic activities.

Lauding the role of FWCCI, he said that its Founding President Rubina Amjad played a major role in stabilizing this newly created feminine organization.

He also recognized its importance within the country, adding that now Ms. Qurat-ul-Ain has excelled by recognizing her capabilities at the global level. He said that election of Ms. Qurat-ul-Ain as Senator to Pakistan for World Business Forum is an achievement Par Excellence.

Madam Asma Ijaz Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Madam Rubaina Amjad, Founding President of the FWCCI also spoke on the occasion.

In her address, Ms. Qurat-ul-Ain President FWCCI paid special thanks to Mian Muhammad Idrees and Madam Rubina Amjad and hoped that they would continue to support this nestling Chamber which is ready to play a key role in the overall economy of Pakistan.

Later awards were presented to the successful and emerging female entrepreneurs while shields were also presented to Mian Muhammad Idrees, Ms. Asma Ijaz Cheema, Ms. Qurat-ul-Ain, President FWCCI, Madam