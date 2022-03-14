UrduPoint.com

Women Entrepreneurs Receive Encouraging Response In Joint Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The visitors,who turned up in a large number,at a two-day WibFest and Wecamp joint festival at F-9 Park highly appreciated the healthy food and quality handmade products offered by the female led-brands from across the country.

Attendees, families primarily, were delighted to see the wide variety of business pavilions, including home textile, apparel, arts, jewellery, skincare products, organic oils and edibles, and live food and bakery.

The two-day event that included the other day was inaugurated by women parliamentarians, led by MNA Nafeesa Khattak (PTI) and MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan (PTI), among others.

Shandana Gulzar while addressing on the occasion highlighted the importance of doing business online and Amazon allowing Pakistani sellers to showcase their products internationally. "It is a valuable opportunity. Now a woman in a small town can also sell her products online from the comfort of her home" she stated further, "For the first time, loans are being offered to home-based female entrepreneurs." Rukhsana Parveen, a resident of Islamabad was delighted to attend the event and said, "We enjoyed a lot, we got our faces painted along with our children" adding that, "It is really nice to see the variety of items available. I particularly liked the handmade traditional products".

"Earlier women were allowed and encouraged to opt teaching only as a career if they wanted to step into professional life but now that has changed.

Over the past few years, women have gradually entered into various fields where men were dominant" a young student Aimen Malik voiced.

Another female attendee Kausar sharing her experience remarked, "The venue is spacious and with pleasant weather, it is best for outing. People should encourage home-based businesswomen." Females should contribute financially to their families, she urged.

Vendors from different regions nationwide including Karachi, Multan, Gilgit, Hunza and Lahore were over the moon to be a part of this two-day activity and expressed their gratitude to the organisers for the opportunity to showcase their work to a larger audience in a well-organised venue.

Bakery Street founder Alishba, seller of baked goods primarily and second time participant to this gala, beamed with joy for the positive responses she received from the customers. "From the prior festival and online reviews, I finalised items that were most liked by the customers. My stuffed roses are a hot favourite. The environment is very encouraging."Dessert therapy owner Hifsa Zameer, who makes customised desserts said "I was a bit nervous in the morning as it is my first time here, but it has been going well. People attending are civilised and the arrangements are really good."CEO and cofounder of atomcamp, Shua Khalid urged twin cities residents to visit such festivities to support local businesses.

Pakistan

>