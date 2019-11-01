Women entrepreneurs to promote Riba-Free banking

Women entrepreneurs could play their key role to promote Riba-Free banking in Pakistan, said Mr. Najam-ul-Hasan senior advisor Meezan Bank

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 )-:Women entrepreneurs could play their key role to promote Riba-Free banking in Pakistan, said Mr. Najam-ul-Hasan senior advisor Meezan Bank.

Talking to a delegation of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI), he said that Islamic banking was growing at faster pace but still its total share was 14 percent as compared to conventional banking.

He said that its mandatory for Muslims to practice Riba-Free banking adding that he said that female entrepreneurs could not only harvest the benefits of Islamic banking but they would also transfer it to their coming generations by switching over to the Islamic system.

Speaking on the occasion, President FWCCI Madam Quratul Ain appreciated the efforts of Meezan Bank for the promotion of Islamic banking and said that the women were tend to be more inclined towards religion than male members of society.