Women Entrepreneurs Urge To Learn Digital Marketing For Boosting Business

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Women entrepreneurs urge to learn digital marketing for boosting business

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan on Wednesday said that talented women of the province should venture into digital marketing to explore international opportunities.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of three-day Spring Gala organized by Women Business Development Center under the auspices of Small Industries Development board (SIDB). Managing Director SIDB Ghazanfar Ali and Project Manager Shehryar Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.

SACM Abdul Karim urged to women entrepreneurs for shaping out traditional products especially handicrafts as per requirements of international investors so that could meet requirements of digital marketing.

He also stressed upon women folk to learn modern techniques of digital marketing or hire a suitable digital marketer for launching their business online.

Abdul Karim said that the government was trying to support women entrepreneurs to use digital opportunities for business promotion adding they would be provided assistance and help on priority basis.

He also inspected various stalls being set up by the women entrepreneurs and appreciated their work.

