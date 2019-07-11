Women entrepreneurs using social media as mean of income

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Social media has changed the face of female entrepreneurs' industry in the country as increasing trends of household start-ups for food, clothing and other home-made items were increasingly in demands by online buyers.

Stay-at-home women were not lagging behind working women in terms of creating their own means of income using social networking sites such as Facebook and Instagram for selling homemade food or different style of clothing.

According to official site of Facebook Research, a substantial proportion of small businesses on the said platform were owned and being led by women around the world. In the 97 countries surveyed, nearly 4 in 10 (39%) of people identified as owners or managers of small businesses were women.

Asma, mother of two and a food deliverer in Rawalpindi, said that the idea of generating my own income while sitting at home was intriguing.

"With two minors at home I can't go out to work daily, I created my own Facebook page advertising my food items. I received adequate response initially but once I established my repute as credible entrepreneur providing quality food, my business started flourishing", she told.

� �� She commented that every woman should come in different fields�to make themselves economically independent and empowered in new age. � � � � � � � � Another young entrepreneur, Sara from Islamabad, said after completing my education, finding job was difficult in this economic situation. "At the suggestions of my friends and family, I started my own line of clothing with small investment and used Instagram as mean of advertising for my brand", she told.

Sara said with receiving numerous orders daily,mainly by house wives who were unable to go for shopping, her business flourished immensely within weeks as now she owned a small shop in Abpara market.

"On my online outlet, not only I sale my own brand but I also display the work of working women at home whose work is undermined by big brands and they are paid with less wages", she added.

With an overwhelming majority being homemakers, women were still taking advantage of the social media and making a living out of it without having to go out of thier homes.