Women Entrepreneurship Day To Be Celebrated On Nov 19

Published October 30, 2024

On the direction of Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad, the Women Entrepreneurship Day will be celebrated on November 19, under the auspices of the State Bank of Pakistan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) On the direction of Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad, the Women Entrepreneurship Day will be celebrated on November 19, under the auspices of the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to a handout, the purpose of celebrating this day is to encourage and support women who are innovators, creating jobs and contributing to economic growth. However, despite the key role of women, a large section of women face serious difficulties and obstacles in accessing credit and business opportunities.

The SBP and its partners want more women to engage in entrepreneurship and hone their skills in today's competitive environment.

All the branches of SBP would give awards to senior officials of banks and non-bank institutions and representatives of working women's associations in recognition of the services of banks with significant performance on the important role of women entrepreneurs in the economy who have consistently shown high performance in disbursing loans to women borrowers.

Awards will be given to women-led businesses. These activities will include workshops, State Bank's SME loan awareness campaigns and mentorship programmes, designed to economically empower potential women entrepreneurs and increase their borrowing capacity.

