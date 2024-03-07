Women Escape Unhurt After Suicide Attempt On Railway Track
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An elderly woman survived a suicide attempt on a railway track near Sadiqbad tehsil of Rahimyar Khan district in Punjab province on Thursday.
According to railway authorities, the train driver applied brakes and saved the elderly woman, said a private news channel.
The elderly woman was reportedly forced out of her home by her family members.
