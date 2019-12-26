Women expect good sales ahead of New Year celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

After Quaid-i-Azam day and Christmas celebrations, majority of women in capital city are expecting good sale offers by different brands of clothes, shoes and other winter accessories ahead of New Year celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :After Quaid-i-Azam day and Christmas celebrations, majority of women in capital city are expecting good sale offers by different brands of clothes, shoes and other winter accessories ahead of New Year celebrations.

A number of women have started thronging to different markets of capital including Jinnah Super, F-6 and F-10 to look into the sale offers announced by few brands under the title of New Year sale or end season sale and buy winter stuff for their families.

Following the past trends, all the famous brands announce sale on every important occasion from 20 percent up to 70 percent to attract the women customers who eagerly wait for sales to buy winter stock on affordable prices.

Buying branded clothes on discounted rates during sales on different occasions has become a trend for most of the women especially working ones.

"Wearing branded dresses, even if they were not of good fabric or colours, has become a status symbol and our colleagues make fun of those who wear local fabric which sometime gives a weird feeling", Shagufta Mahmood, a working woman said.

She said, "I only purchase branded clothes during sales on important occasion as it is difficult to shop when rates are higher. Some brands offered good sales on the occasion of Christmas, Quaid-i-Azam Day and now I am expecting good sale offers on the occasion of New Year celebrations.

December is the best month for shopping".

On the other hand, such occasions also give an opportunity to the brands owners to earn good business through selling more items.

Another working woman, Leena said, "There was a time when these branded dresses were out of reach of the average customers like me. Thanks to inventors of replicas, the brands owners decreased the prices significantly and now everyone can afford".

"Wearing nice dresses is the weakness of women and I hope this New Year will bring good sales of all the brands enabling the customers to have stock of good dresses for the next winter season", she added.

Sales on important occasions are not just limited to the dresses and shoes brands but famous eateries in capital have also started offering discounted deals for the food lovers.

Nawaz Khan, a salesman at a famous brand shop said, "December is the month when majority of the customers visit our shop and buy maximum dresses due to consistent sale on three celebrations".

"It is a perfect time to get maximum profit by selling a large number of dresses with offering even minimum discount", he observed.

\395