Women Facilitation Centre opened in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) ::Chief Commissioner Right to Service (RTS) Commission Salim Khan on Thursday inaugurated Women Facilitation Centre at the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat.

This centre will receive applications related to various departments of women and take appropriate action.

Under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed, the centre has processed 122 applications in two months and resolved 108 complaints so far.