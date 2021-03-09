(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Hundreds of women took to streets to mark the International Women's Day here on Monday under the auspices of Aurat Azadi March.

Raising slogans and dancing to the tunes of music, the participants walked more than 2 kilometers from Shahbaz Building to Hyderabad press club where a stage was set on the road for a musical performance.

The Sindh university's professors and women rights activists Prof Dr Arfana Mallah and Prof Amar Sindhu, Aaliya Bakshal and Haseen Musarat Shah, were among the organizers.

The participants carried placards inscribed with slogans 'dowry is a curse'; 'difference in wages of men and women not acceptable'; and 'Women regenerate society, society oppresses women' besides dozens of others.

Mallah, Sindhu and Bakshal also briefly addressed the rally.

The march passed resolutions which called for providing economic justice, political rights, social and legal rights, right to education and stopping violence against women.

"We demand that means of employment for women residing in villages should be created and they should be judiciously employed," reads the resolution.

The resolutions highlighted that the majority of women work in non-regular sectors where labour laws were hardly implemented and demanded of the Federal and provincial governments to ensure implementation.

The singer Reshma Parveen entertained the participants with her musical performance.

The school students also performed a tableau depicting the injustices being meted out to women.