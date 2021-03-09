UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Fill Streets To Mark International Women's Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:49 AM

Women fill streets to mark International Women's Day

Hundreds of women took to streets to mark the International Women's Day here on Monday under the auspices of Aurat Azadi March

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Hundreds of women took to streets to mark the International Women's Day here on Monday under the auspices of Aurat Azadi March.

Raising slogans and dancing to the tunes of music, the participants walked more than 2 kilometers from Shahbaz Building to Hyderabad press club where a stage was set on the road for a musical performance.

The Sindh university's professors and women rights activists Prof Dr Arfana Mallah and Prof Amar Sindhu, Aaliya Bakshal and Haseen Musarat Shah, were among the organizers.

The participants carried placards inscribed with slogans 'dowry is a curse'; 'difference in wages of men and women not acceptable'; and 'Women regenerate society, society oppresses women' besides dozens of others.

Mallah, Sindhu and Bakshal also briefly addressed the rally.

The march passed resolutions which called for providing economic justice, political rights, social and legal rights, right to education and stopping violence against women.

"We demand that means of employment for women residing in villages should be created and they should be judiciously employed," reads the resolution.

The resolutions highlighted that the majority of women work in non-regular sectors where labour laws were hardly implemented and demanded of the Federal and provincial governments to ensure implementation.

The singer Reshma Parveen entertained the participants with her musical performance.

The school students also performed a tableau depicting the injustices being meted out to women.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Music Education Azadi March Road Hyderabad March Women From Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

1 hour ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

2 hours ago

Biden to give primetime address on Covid-19 lockdo ..

1 minute ago

Ombudsman Sindh marks Int'l Women's Day

1 minute ago

Official in suspended PSG-Basaksehir game banned f ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.