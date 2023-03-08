(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation, Social Safety, and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program Shazia Marri on Wednesday stressed the need for providing maximum opportunities to women for fast-tracking their socio-economic status in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :

Addressing an event here in connection with Women's day, she said empowering women would benefit the country's economy by Rs 109 billion after which Pakistan would not need the program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to meet financial needs.

Lauding the emergence of technology and penetration of the internet in society, she said that technology was imparting skills to women, emphasizing that this sector needed to improve more.

According to the vision of Benaizr Income Support, she said, the program had improved the financial status of women in the country as it provided financial assistance to nine million women.

During her speech, she also appreciated the role of men who provided opportunities to women to foster their careers which helped in improving their financial status.