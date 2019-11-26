Women folk especially those from the rural areas needs to be familiar with the use of technology for the financial inclusion which was negligible when compared to the males: Maxima

Queen of Netherlands Maxima, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), speaking on the occasion, said that financial inclusion meant to provide sustenance to the needy and the poor, job opportunities, education to the children and focused mainly on overall economic stability of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):Queen of Netherlands Maxima, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), speaking on the occasion, said that financial inclusion meant to provide sustenance to the needy and the poor, job opportunities, education to the children and focused mainly on overall economic stability of the country.

She stressed upon encouraging the womenfolk especially those from the rural areas to be familiar with the use of technology for the financial inclusion which was negligible when compared to the males.

Queen Maxima said that the beneficiaries of the initiative also required connectivity through smart phones.

She also termed her stay in Pakistan as wonderful, thanking the government for warmly hosting her and her delegation.

Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishar in her detailed overview of the initiative said the financial inclusion under Ehsaas included 'Ehsaas-Kifalat: One Woman One Bank Account Policy'.

Under this policy, steps were taken to reform the BISP cash-transfer scheme, enabling digital and financial inclusion through a "One Woman, One Bank Account".

The programme would not be limited to cash transfers but would also seek to ensure access, affordability and usage of full spectrum of financial services including payments, savings, credit, and insurance products.

In the bank accounts for informal workers 'Mazdoor ka Ehsaas' she apprised the bank accounts would help ensure that informal workers have access to pensions, another key aspect of financial inclusion.

It would enable the government to enforce the minimum wage, providing further protection for informal sector workers, she added.

Besides, under access to credit initiative, in July, the National Poverty Graduation Initiative was launched.

It combined elements of social mobilization, livelihoods development, with financial inclusion (interest free loans, asset transfers and vocational training) to move households out of extreme poverty and into sustainable graduation.

The initiative was being rolled out in over 100 districts and would impact 16.28 million people with 50% women, over four years. A total of 80,000 loans were being disbursed every month across Pakistan.

Dr Sania informed that the microcredit facility would be extended for the daily workers as the poor in Pakistan rely on informal credit facilities and it would be helpful in bridging the gap between their consumption and expenses.

With the development of these mobile wallets, there was a shift towards providing nano or microloans through mobile technology at the click of a button, she added.

The Special Assistant said that these initiatives were not mere academic but these were being implemented with letter and spirit under the guidance and leadership of the prime minister.