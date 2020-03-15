Women folk living in urban areas becomes famous in technical education: Report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Women folk living in urban areas become famous in getting technical and vocational education after passing their matriculation exams.

A report issued by 'Technical Institute for Girls (TIFG) said these days female were more inclined towards technical education comparatively to other fields to get benefited and empower themselves to be a productive member of the society.

The report said this trend was making a tremendous impact on quality women folk lives.

It said this trend was prevailing in mainly urban areas due to lack of job opportunities, adding that on the one hand a number youth have spend their sixteen years in education but fail to get any job while on other hand those who have Technical Institute degree institutions avail job importunity easily.

The study claimed that the perception in girls youth of safe future from technical education compelled them to get admission for two or three year long technical course or six month short course and than start earning for their family. A female student Samra Hassan said, "Women can definitely contribute in growth and development of the country. Therefore, it is essential to take suitable measures for expansion of vocational and technical education for women".

