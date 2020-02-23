UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Food Stalls On Rise At Various Markets

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 05:50 PM

Women food stalls on rise at various markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Number of women has set up food stalls at different markets of Federal Capital including G-9 markaz,G-7 Aabpara,F-10 markaz,Jinnah super market to earn for their families.

Talking to APP,Sukaira Hassan a food stall holder at G-9 markaz said,"She was educated enough but she had to choose it as a profession to provide her family with facilities and now her business runs satisfactory." Another food stall holder Amina Sohail said,"Her interest to cook different kind of food items with different recipes so she opted to serve people with innovative food items." The trend of women food stalls have now become popular in twin cities for making them self-reliant and self-sufficient and for having a strong economic footing for their families.

A tea and pratha-seller Fehmida Imran said "There is no disgrace and dishonor in earning with respect instead of begging." "Everyone like my "Paratha's" taste and many female customers encourage me and praise my style of job skills", she remarked.

She said, "I have no formal education to join any office so i preferred to adopt this profession and my monthly earning is good.""For women empowerment in the country it is necessary to become independent and self sufficient ", she commented.

She said that "I would advice other women to come and join this profession to earn with respect instead of becoming burden on others ".

Related Topics

Business Education Job Women Market Family

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

3 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.