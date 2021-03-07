UrduPoint.com
Women Freedom March On Monday To Mark Int'l Women's Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Women freedom march on Monday to mark Int'l Women's Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Women freedom march will be held here in Hyderabad on Monday to mark International Women's Day.

Professor Dr Arfana Mallah said women freedom march will start from Shahbaz building to Hyderabad press club at 2:30 pm to raise voice for women rights and to condemn violence and harassment against them.

She appealed the people belonging to all walks of life to participate in the march to condemn harassment against women and molestation of innocent, minor girls in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

