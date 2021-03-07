(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Women freedom march will be held here in Hyderabad on Monday to mark International Women's Day.

Professor Dr Arfana Mallah said women freedom march will start from Shahbaz building to Hyderabad press club at 2:30 pm to raise voice for women rights and to condemn violence and harassment against them.

She appealed the people belonging to all walks of life to participate in the march to condemn harassment against women and molestation of innocent, minor girls in the country.