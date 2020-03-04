Women freedom march on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

A rally and seminar have been planned by the Joint Action Committee in Sukkur to commemorate the International Women's Day on March 8 (Sunday) to highlight their progress and the issues confronted by them

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A rally and seminar have been planned by the Joint Action Committee in Sukkur to commemorate the International Women's Day on March 8 (Sunday) to highlight their progress and the issues confronted by them.

In this connection, a big rally will be taken out from Lab-e-Mehran Chowk to Sukkur Press Club (SPC), which would be led by Professor Arfana Mallah while activists of women action forum, including Dr Aisha Dharejo, Rizwana Memon, Atiya Khoso, members of civil society including leaders of NGOs, journalists, women activists, members of district bar council, journalists and others will participate.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Advocate Rizwana Memon, an activist of women forum Sukkur, said that participants from Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of province would be proceeding to Sukkur via buses and trains.

A rally would be taken out at Sukkur bridge where Sindhi traditional song "Ho Jamalo". Ms Memon said that girl students from Sukkur, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jaccababad, Khairpur and other cities and towns would participate in freedom march.