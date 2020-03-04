UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Freedom March On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:46 PM

Women freedom march on Sunday

A rally and seminar have been planned by the Joint Action Committee in Sukkur to commemorate the International Women's Day on March 8 (Sunday) to highlight their progress and the issues confronted by them

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A rally and seminar have been planned by the Joint Action Committee in Sukkur to commemorate the International Women's Day on March 8 (Sunday) to highlight their progress and the issues confronted by them.

In this connection, a big rally will be taken out from Lab-e-Mehran Chowk to Sukkur Press Club (SPC), which would be led by Professor Arfana Mallah while activists of women action forum, including Dr Aisha Dharejo, Rizwana Memon, Atiya Khoso, members of civil society including leaders of NGOs, journalists, women activists, members of district bar council, journalists and others will participate.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Advocate Rizwana Memon, an activist of women forum Sukkur, said that participants from Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of province would be proceeding to Sukkur via buses and trains.

A rally would be taken out at Sukkur bridge where Sindhi traditional song "Ho Jamalo". Ms Memon said that girl students from Sukkur, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jaccababad, Khairpur and other cities and towns would participate in freedom march.

Related Topics

Karachi Civil Society Ho Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Progress Shikarpur Khairpur March Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan urges Ummah to play practic ..

30 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks finish with more losses

32 seconds ago

European stock markets waver at open

33 seconds ago

Irani doctors and nurses dance amid fight against ..

38 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up after shock Fed cut sinks ..

39 minutes ago

No patient of coronavirus in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.