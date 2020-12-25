Women front-line workers fighting against COVID honoured at Governor House

As many as 11 women from different sections of society and serving in varied capacities, were honored at a simple but impressive ceremony at the Sindh Governor House Thursday for their contribution as front-line workers who risked their lives to save others during the COVID -19 pandemic

The proud recipients of the 12th LADIESFUND Women Awards 2020 organized by Dawood Global Foundation, included doctors, nurses as well as women who took upon themselves to help in distribution of food ration among the marginalized communities during the most difficult phase of the challenge not known till early this year.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, paying glowing tribute to the womenfolk of the country in general, said there was no greater care than that of healthcare workers who risked their lives. The citizens, including himself, needed to realize the sacrifices being made by the healthcare providers for their care, protection and safety.

Reminding that many of them had also lost their lives in the line of their duty, Imran Ismail said efficient implementation of anti-Covid Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) was the key to not only protect oneself from the virus but also safeguarding all those around.

"It is also an occasion to remember those, who lost their lives for the sake of others," he said.

The governor took strong exception to the people who claimed that there were no chances of contracting virus in open spaces and on the very basis were seeking public gatherings and meetings with nil care towards the level of risks involved.

"It was only yesterday that we lost 100 precious lives to the COVID 19," reminded the governor.

He appreciated "LADIESFUND" for dedicating their 2020 Awards to female front-line workers.

The programme was also addressed by the President, Dawood Global Foundation, Tara Uzra Dawood, and known activists including Sheema Kirmani, Ameena Syed and Shabina Mustafa.

Recipients of the award included Adeeba Hafiz for her exceptional services as a nurse in taking care of critically ill patients; Dr. Aysha Almas involved in setting up an urgent facility within hospital for care of unstable patients of COVID; Dr. Baakh Nusrat for her services in helping set-up and provide medical services at government field isolation center; Fatima Majeed for her service in distributing food rations to the struggling and starving fishery families; Pastor Ghazala for distributing food rations among marginalized communities, including Hindu and Christian families besides eunuchs, particularly risking her life in peak times of the infection.

Dr. Shobha Luxmi (Infection Control Unit, Dow Medical University), Shabana Farncis (Nurse at SIUT), Dr. Nawal Salahuddin (NICVD), Karima Hirani ( Nurse at AKU), Kiran Pulzaib (Nurse at Indus Hospital), Dr. Sehrish Batool (Government Field Isolation Center) were also registered for their outstanding services and presented awards on the occasion.