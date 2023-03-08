UrduPoint.com

Women Fully Capable To Play Role In Development Of Society: Shahida Ali

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Women Wing's Chairperson and Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Shahida Akhtar Ali on Wednesday said women had full potential to play their role alongside men in the development of society

The JUI-F had always spoken for the women's rights and protection and would continue so, she said in connection with the International Women's Day that is observed around the world, every year on March 8.

She further said the JUI-F would continue the struggle for women's rights inside and outside the parliament, under the direction of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

She was of the view that without women's social, political, and economic uplift, Pakistan could not compete with the world.

