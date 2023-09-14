Open Menu

Women Getting Vocational Skills At Darulaman

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Women getting vocational skills at Darulaman

The women at Darulaman (shelter home) can be made useful citizens by imparting them vocational skills

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The women at Darulaman (shelter home) can be made useful citizens by imparting them vocational skills.

This was expressed by Superintendent Darulaman Sofia Rizwan during her visit to the stitching class started with the collaboration the JICA for women here on Thursday.

She said that welfare of women in the institute is being focused besides imparting them skills so that they could earn their livelihood in a respectable way in the society.

She said the expert stitching trainers have been hired to train the women for fashionable stitching and embroidery.

Related Topics

Visit Sofia Women

Recent Stories

Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure ..

Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure in UAE

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

3 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins enchanted by Lahore Fort's mysteri ..

Kristin Hawkins enchanted by Lahore Fort's mysteries

7 minutes ago
 Turkic states forum urges easier trade, more coope ..

Turkic states forum urges easier trade, more cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat foundation hosts mass wedding for 21 ne ..

Al-Khidmat foundation hosts mass wedding for 21 needy couples

7 minutes ago
 SBP holds policy rate steady at 22 percent amid in ..

SBP holds policy rate steady at 22 percent amid inflation decline

32 minutes ago
Capitalizing CPEC potential crucial for expanding ..

Capitalizing CPEC potential crucial for expanding clean energy, access to green ..

11 minutes ago
 155 cases registered, 137 suspects arrested for el ..

155 cases registered, 137 suspects arrested for electricity theft in Attock; DPO ..

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University and Al Nahda National Schools ..

Abu Dhabi University and Al Nahda National Schools join forces to boost academic ..

48 minutes ago
 Babar Azam comes closer to make another record in ..

Babar Azam comes closer to make another record in ODIs

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan to face Indonesia in Davis Cup World Grou ..

Pakistan to face Indonesia in Davis Cup World Group-II tie on Sept 16

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing HOM

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing HOM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan