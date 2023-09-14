Women getting vocational skills at Darulaman

The women at Darulaman (shelter home) can be made useful citizens by imparting them vocational skills

This was expressed by Superintendent Darulaman Sofia Rizwan during her visit to the stitching class started with the collaboration the JICA for women here on Thursday.

She said that welfare of women in the institute is being focused besides imparting them skills so that they could earn their livelihood in a respectable way in the society.

She said the expert stitching trainers have been hired to train the women for fashionable stitching and embroidery.